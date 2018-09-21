New 'offline room' offers students a space to disconnect from tech

Students at Birchwood Intermediate have a new space to disconnect from their electronic devices — a lounge set up in the school's library has been designated an "offline room" where cellphones and the like aren't allowed.

Instead, students are invited to read, play board games, or just chat.

"I think it's nice because it's calm and you have a place to go if you're stressed out or have a lot of thoughts, or a place to read, too," said Kobe Arsenault, a Grade 9 student at the school.

"If I'm on my phone too much I get grumpy. It's kinda bad for you, to be honest."

Kobe Arsenault says when he spends too much time on his phone, he can become grumpy. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Connecting in person

The idea came from teacher and librarian Sherrise Gairns, who stresses there's nothing wrong with technology — but she wanted to create a space that focuses on connecting in person.

"To let them have a break from social media, let them think their own thoughts and have their own ideas is really the goal here," Gairns said.

"To see them in there interacting with one another and just taking a break from the screen is so refreshing."

Teacher and librarian Sherrise Gairns came up with the idea for the room. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The space features comfortable couches, ambient lighting, and inspirational quotes — all designed to help students relax and disengage from the endless stream of videos, photos and more that await on their cellphone.

"What we noticed during lunchtime is that the students were never talking," said principal Ronnie Carragher.

"They were locked into their own technology and we felt there was something missing, so we wanted to go back in time, and have students interact."

Break from constant screen time

For students like MacKenzie Thomson, the room offers a welcome break from her phone, and an excuse to put it aside.

"For me and a lot of others, it's the first thing we see in the morning and the last thing we see before we go to bed, so it's always on us all day and we are on it or on laptops," she said.

You're like: 'I don't even really need my phone', cause you're having fun without it. – Kobe Arsenault

When she's not working or in class, Thomson is on her phone most of the day, watching videos or scrolling through social media, a habit she said doesn't always leave her feeling very good.

"It doesn't bring you together," Thomson said.

"You may be friends on Facebook or follow each other on Instagram or send streaks on Snapchat but you're not talking, you're not being like actual humans, talking to each other."

Student MacKenzie Thomson says the offline room offers a welcome break from screens. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She said Google Classroom and online assignments are the norm, so even when students want to disconnect, it can be hard to. She hopes the "offline room" will help remind students of the benefits of switching off their phone sometimes.

"It's a great tool to have on you but it's not a real way to talk to each other or connect."

Arsenault said the room could also help students learn to set boundaries for themselves when it comes to their reliance on, and usage of, technology.

"I feel like it really could, cause [when you're in there] you're like: 'I don't even really need my phone', cause you're having fun without it."

Staff at Birchwood Intermediate say the room is so popular, students start rushing in as soon as the lunch bell rings — and if it continues to be that popular, they'll consider expanding it.

