Group launches new food program for BIPOC community on P.E.I.

A not-for-profit organization that focuses on supporting Islanders of colour is launching a program to help members of its community get access to healthy, affordable food.

Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship (BIPOC-USHR) got $35,000 in funding from Second Harvest to run a food support program that will go until the end of June.

"We currently have three delivery methods for members of our community," said Amirah Oyesegun, vice-president of BIPOC-USHR's board.

"So we have grocery store gift cards, produce boxes and prepared meal plans. We have a survey out, and the expectation is for members of our community to fill out the survey to indicate what their need is."

They will then use that to figure out the budget and best ways to deliver to the community.

Oyesegun said the program will focus on providing nutritious food, which isn't always affordable to those on a low income. As the cost of groceries continues to climb, that food gets even more out of reach.

Oyesegun says BIPOC-USHR hopes to have the program up and running next month. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The program will also offer culturally appropriate food.

"A lot of the food banks and food programs that are already available, they don't necessarily cater to having culturally appropriate foods," said Oyesegun, who is also a soon-to-be registered dietitian.

"The system that BIPOC-USHR is bringing, you get to decide what you want to have in your food box."

The program will also help people without transportation with deliveries, and it will also include already cooked meals, in cases where there are issues with food preparation.

BIPOC-USHR hopes to have the program up and running next month.

There is a second survey to find out which vendors might be interested in participating.

More information can be found on BIPOC-USHR's website.