Have you experienced racism on P.E.I.? These groups want to hear from you

Two community organizations representing the Island's BIPOC communities are asking for people to share their experiences of lived racism on P.E.I.

Black, Indigenous, People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship, or BIPOC USHR, has partnered with the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I.

The groups released the survey online over the weekend.

People who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a person of colour are being encouraged to take part — no matter how big or small the incident may seem, according to instructions in the survey.

The survey gives participants the option of reporting a particular incident, an ongoing situation currently taking place or an ongoing situation that's happened in the past. (Sam Juric/CBC)

The survey gives participants the option of reporting a particular incident, an ongoing situation currently taking place or something that's happened in the past but it must have occurred on P.E.I.

All responses are being kept anonymous, however if participants are interested in having the group follow up, there is an option for them to leave contact information — which will remain confidential.

