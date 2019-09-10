$250M sale of BioVectra a 'wonderful new opportunity,' says president
Company's 350 employees will continue on 'successful growth path,' says Oliver Technow
The $250-million US sale of Charlottetown-based BioVectra to an international private equity firm is good news for its 350 employees, says company president Oliver Technow.
BioVectra manufactures specialty chemicals and active ingredients for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.
It has four facilities on P.E.I. and one in Windsor, N.S.
"For those employees it means that obviously first and foremost we will continue on our successful growth path and we do have right now several high profile expansion projects on the run," Technow said.
In March, BioVectra announced a new five-year, $145-million expansion to its facilities and plans to add 150 new employees across its Charlottetown and Windsor locations.
Technow said he does not expect any layoffs as a result of the sale.
"I expect nothing but positives from this transaction."
Sale expected to close in 4th quarter
Ownership is expected to transfer from the pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt to H.I.G. Capital sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to closing conditions, Technow said.
I expect nothing but positives from this transaction.— Oliver Technow
"We have been really fortunate over the last four or five years with Mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals and their support they have offered us to execute on our plan and execute on our strategic investments and now this is a wonderful new opportunity to continue on this path."
In a news release, H.I.G. Capital said it is excited to support BioVectra's "exceptional leadership and highly dedicated employees."
"The company is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for their services," said H.I.G. Capital managing director Mike Gallagher.
'Impressive growth trajectory'
Rory Francis, CEO of the Prince Edward Island BioAlliance, said the sale is good news for the company and for Atlantic Canada's biotech sector.
"BioVectra has been on an impressive growth trajectory, and this acquisition by H.I.G. Capital will provide confidence to BioVectra's employees and clients that will be fundamental to its future success," he said in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.