P.E.I. company to produce mRNA vaccines

Charlottetown-based Biovectra, with assistance from the federal and provincial governments, is expanding to manufacture mRNA vaccines.

Federal Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was in Charlottetown Thursday morning to make the announcement.

Biovectra is receiving $39.8 million from the federal government's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy to assist with the expansion. The province is adding another $10 million toward the $79.6 million project.

"Biovectra is well poised to make the production of mRNA therapeutics in our country a reality," said BioVectra CEO Oliver Technow in a news release.

This is a natural evolution for BioVectra, says CEO Oliver Technow. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"With more than 50 years of expertise, we have a proven record of pushing the boundaries of our capabilities to meet our global customers' challenges. This expansion is a significant yet natural evolution for us."

The planned expansion will be able to produce up to 160 million doses of a mRNA vaccine per year. It will create 125 new jobs at BioVectra, split between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. The development and production of plasmid DNA, the key ingredient to manufacture mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, will happen at the company's Windsor, N.S., plant. Fill and finish will happen on P.E.I.

"This will make sure Canada is prepared for future pandemics and other health emergencies," said Champagne.

Federal Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne made the announcement in Charlottetown Thursday morning. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"BioVectra's plan to establish a state-of-the-art vaccine facility here in Prince Edward Island, and upgrade their existing facilities in Nova Scotia, is a key move that supports our strategy to grow a strong, competitive domestic life sciences sector."

Champagne announced in August that Canada had signed a memorandum of understanding with Moderna to build an mRNA manufacturing plant in Canada within two years. It would be Moderna's first foreign operation. It was unclear from the news release if the BioVectra announcement was connected with that MOU.

Without vaccine manufacturing facilities of its own, Canada has had to rely on foreign sources for vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant vaccines arrived in Canada some weeks later than they did in countries with their own manufacturing capacity.

The announcement is not only a major development for Canada, it is a major shift for BioVectra. Currently the company's business is contract development and manufacturing, that is, as a supplier of synthetic small molecules and bioreagents to other pharmaceutical companies, not as a producer of consumer-ready products itself.