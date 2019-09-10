BioVectra recalls hand sanitizer made during pandemic

A P.E.I. company has recalled a hand sanitizer it produced after Health Canada expressed concerns it may cause a mild rash.

BioVectra said it produced the hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a statement to CBC, the company said it distributed the hand sanitizer to a few organizations, including the P.E.I. government.

"We are very proud of our contribution to this effort," the statement said.

However, the company said Health Canada expressed concern the product has potential to create a mild rash when used excessively.

Proud to align with <a href="https://twitter.com/PEIBrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PEIBrew</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoPEI</a> to distribute hand sanitizer in safe containers for essential Island services in need <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEICOVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEICOVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OliverTechnow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OliverTechnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zdz6oVhUyy">pic.twitter.com/Zdz6oVhUyy</a> —@BioVectra

"BioVectra has not received any reports of this mild rash occurring from any of the organizations we distributed the product to," the statement said.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, BioVectra is recalling this product as requested by Health Canada."

