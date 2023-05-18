Green energy business eyes opportunity in P.E.I.'s net-zero plans

The town of Kensington, P.E.I., may soon be home to an innovative renewable diesel production facility.

SustainAgro, a Canadian renewable diesel and agricultural product manufacturing company, plans to build a new biomass energy facility in the park, bringing with it new jobs for the community.

Mayor Rowan Caseley says he's excited about the proposed project.

"Well, we've been talking with them now for a few months, and actually what they're proposing sounds very interesting," he said.

First of its kind in Canada

The facility will take biomass — such as waste wood — and turn it into renewable diesel through a process called pyrolysis.

Joachim Stroink, chief of global partnerships and government relations with SustainAgro, said the facility will be the first of its kind in the country.

"There are other plants in the United States that are using the same technology, but we're going to be the first in Canada," he said.

What sets this facility apart, said Stroink, is the waste products produced through the pyrolysis process: Biochar and wood vinegar.

"The use of biochar is endless. It's even used in construction for insulation and in Gyprock drywall. There's all kinds of neat products that are associated [with it], but our focus is primarily on the recarbonization of soil," he said.

The company is looking to purchase eight lots in the Kensington Business Park for the facility. Stroink said they chose that location because it's close to biomass sources and the electrical grid.

He also said P.E.I.'s net-zero efforts made the province the natural choice for the facility.

"P.E.I. is the only province in Canada that has recarbonization of the soil as part of their net-zero plan," he said.

"That's why we're in P.E.I., and that's why we want to be here, is to really help the GHG reduction and the environmental impact that the Island has."

The company will employ about 30 people, and will operate 24 hours, 360 days a year, although staff will have a four-day work week.

Public consultation still ongoing

The hope is to begin construction by October. Before the project moves forward, however, there will be a public meeting held, one of the steps under an environmental assessment required by the province.

Stroink said the meeting will be a chance for residents to learn more about the facility and voice any concerns they may have.

"This is new for P.E.I. and we want to be respectful and transparent to the government and to the citizens of P.E.I.," he said.

"So we welcome this kind of a process to make sure that everybody feels comfortable with it."

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Murray Christian Centre.