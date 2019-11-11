Legions to make biodegradable poppies and wreaths available for Remembrance Day

Islanders who pin a poppy to their lapel or lay a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day might notice something different this year.

For the first time, biodegradable poppies and wreaths will be available from the Royal Canadian Legion's Remembrance Day campaign.

The poppies and wreaths will look almost exactly the same as before, but the materials they're made from are different.

The wreaths will be made from materials such as cardboard, real moss and bamboo.

The backing of the poppy will be a thick paper to give it stiffness, and will have cotton on the front for softness, said legion spokesperson Nujma Bond.

20 million poppies a year

"We're just really, really excited about this because it is something that most of us have wanted to do and most of us want to do in our lives in general, is to be as green as possible," she said in an interview with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"We distribute close to 20 million poppies every year. And so to know that these will be biodegradable is a huge deal."

Bond said some legions have a surplus of the old poppies they want to use before adopting the new ones. But others will begin using them right away.

Time will tell if they stand up to P.E.I.'s weather in November, but Bond said adjustments can be made if necessary and said the legion welcomes feedback from the public.

"Ultimately, when people wear a poppy what they are doing obviously is reflecting their great gratitude and remembrance for Canada's fallen. And when they make a donation, they're also allowing the Royal Canadian Legion to do the wonderful work it can do to help support our veterans and their families."

This is going to be a big pulling out from the landfill, so to speak. So I find it really exciting. — Retired reverend Pix Butt

Pix Butt, a retired reverend from the Margate Pastoral Charge in Kensington, was one of the people who helped convince the Royal Canadian Legion to adopt greener Remembrance Day memorials.

She is thrilled the change happened so quickly and said it goes to show that small acts can lead to big results.

"This is going to be across Canada. This is a National Legion decision. And so, yes, this is going to be a big pulling out from the landfill, so to speak. So I find it really exciting.

"I was really glad that we could be a little a little voice in all of that, and it just reminds us one voice, you know, one voice can really stir many voices, which can stir change."