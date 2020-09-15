'Bingo-deprived' Islanders will get the call Friday
Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club opens for first games since March
Dozens of Islanders with daubers and face masks will be shouting "Bingo!" on Friday for the first time since March as a Charlottetown bingo hall gets set to reopen.
Under COVID-19 restrictions, only the first 100 people will be allowed in.
"Bingo players are feeling pretty much bingo-deprived after six months with no bingo, so we're expecting there might be a bit of a crowd there," said Allan Hughes, chair of the bingo committee for the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club on Connolly Street.
"I think there's going to be a lot of enthusiasm in the room come Friday night."
Volunteers have been getting the hall ready ever since the government approved the plan a few weeks ago, Hughes said.
The hall has been divided into two zones that will each hold 50 people. Each zone has its own separate entrance, exit and washroom, and players and staff must stay in their own sections.
Doors opening early
Tables will have partitions between each player. Players must wear masks when they are standing or going to the washroom, Hughes said. Staff will be wearing masks at all times.
On Friday and Sunday, the games start at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 5:30. On Saturday, doors will open at 12:30 for the 2 p.m. games.
Bingo is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club, Hughes said, and if all goes well they expect to open five days a week.
Other bingo halls on P.E.I. are also getting ready to open, but some are waiting to see how the Lions Club fares. Both the Kiwanis Club of Charlottetown Bingo Country and Bingoworld said they hope to open in the coming weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.