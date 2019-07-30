Man found dead in water identified

A man who was found dead floating near his personal watercraft on Friday had family connections to prominent members of the P.E.I. Mi'kmaq community.

Firefighters were unable to revive 37-year-old Billy Joe Augustine of Ellerslie when he was found near the wharf in Bideford, near Lennox Island. RCMP say he was wearing a life jacket.

One of Augustine's aunts is Chief Darlene Bernard of the Lennox Island First Nation, and one of his uncles is Keptin John Joe Sark.

Visiting hours for Augustine are Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Thursday there will be one last visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at St. Anne's Church on Lennox Island at 10:30.

