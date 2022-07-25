Summerside making accessible park more accessible

Billy Bridges Park in Summerside will get a new ground covering to make it more accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

Summerside council agreed to proceed with the upgrade, which will cost about $100,000.

It's welcome news to Christine Cameron, who lobbied for the change on behalf of her son and other children who use wheelchairs.

"We'll be able to finally be able to go to the park freely and get on the equipment with Dillon with easy access like it should be. And I just, I can't wait for it."

Coun. Cory Snow said the current ground covering was supposed to be designed for accessible playgrounds, but people in wheelchairs found it difficult.

"We weren't getting the results we intended," said Snow. "And after bringing it forward to mayor and council, they unanimously supported the purchase of a new ground cover, a rubberized covering that you would see in a lot of other accessible parks."

The tender has been awarded. Snow expects the new covering to be in place by fall.