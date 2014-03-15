P.E.I.'s Billy Bridges shoots for world championship number 5

Billy Bridges, a part of Canada's para hockey team since 1999, is leaving for the Czech Republic this weekend to compete for his fifth gold medal.

Bridges' trophy cabinet also includes two silvers and a bronze from world championships and a full set of Paralympic medals, one of each colour. But for all his experience at the international level, Bridges has never gone into a tournament quite like this.

"Never had that much time off before," said Bridges.

"Certainly I've never had this much time in between games. So it's going to be strange."

The P.E.I. native now lives in the Peel region of Toronto. Like everyone else, he was locked out of any opportunity to train on the ice when the pandemic struck in March of 2020. As a high-performance athlete he was allowed back on the ice to train in August, but still has been missing international competition.

Last month the pandemic shut down a planned training camp in Calgary, and team management had to make its selections for the world championships without the benefit of seeing players together on the ice.

"We all just head off to Czech Republic on Saturday and start our training," said Bridges.

Get vaccinated, Bridges asks Islanders

The team will form its own bubble at the championships. With months of experience of pandemic protocols, Bridges is confident airlines and tournament organizers will get him there and back to Canada safely.

Having had one dose of vaccine adds to his confidence, and he is urging Prince Edward Islanders to get vaccinated as well so he can visit.

"I want to come back to the Island," he said.

"I want to go visit mom and go visit all the family there. So, you know, everyone's got to get their shot to let me in."

The world championships start in the Czech Republic on June 19.

