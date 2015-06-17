Bill to give free well-water testing to Islanders passes 3rd reading

A Liberal opposition bill to eliminate well-water testing fees on P.E.I. passed its third reading in the legislature Nov. 4 and could come into effect early next year.

Liberal MLA Hal Perry, who introduced the bill, first started working on it in early 2020.

"It's about safe drinking water for Islanders who live in rural communities," said Perry.

"It's that insurance that what they are drinking out of their well is clean and safe for them and for their family."

Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, has an office in the Tignish Access P.E.I. location.

"I hear a lot from my constituents who come in to pick up water bottles, or drop off samples to have tested, about the high costs," he said.

The provincial government recommends any Islanders who get their drinking water from a well have the water tested at least once a year, or whenever they notice a change to their water.

The test for water chemistry is $95 plus tax, while the test for E. coli and coliform is $40 plus tax.

Perry said those costs can go up if there is an issue discovered with the well. He's heard from people who delay the tests because of the costs.

"Drinking water is something that you don't really see, you just take it for granted," he said.

Perry said the bill is now just waiting for royal assent and could become law in early 2022.