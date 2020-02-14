Island actor Bill McFadden dies at 73

Bill McFadden, an Island screen and stage actor, has died at the age of 73.

McFadden was also a preacher, a town crier and ran in the most recent race for Charlottetown mayor in 2018.

He was born in Germany, but was raised as an American before making the move to Canada.

His family said he passed away peacefully and comfortably, with loved ones close by at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown.

"We're holding up okay. We're saddened by his passing, but celebrating the person that he was," said his son Corin McFadden.

He always made people laugh. — Corin McFadden

Bill was diagnosed with inoperable cancer, which spread through his body and became terminal. He decided not to undergo treatment and instead chose to focus on quality over quantity.

In February, his family and friends held a large celebration of life for him in Charlottetown.

"There's a dozen children that call him dad. There's lots of theatre. He always made people laugh," Corin said.

"He found the good in people. He was so good all around."

While his family is grieving, his son told CBC there remains "lots to be thankful for as well."

