Retired P.E.I. sheriff, TV host Bill Acorn charged with sexual offences

Charlottetown police have charged retired P.E.I. sheriff Bill Acorn, 83, with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, as well as indecent acts.

In a release Oct. 30, police said the charges came at the conclusion of an investigation by its major crime unit into an historical sexual assault complaint. The offences date back between 2009 and 2014, police allege.

Acorn is also charged with uttering threats and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was released on the condition that he appear in provincial court at a later date.

Acorn was known for hosting Bill's Country Jamboree, a P.E.I. cable television show that ran for 25 years.

