P.E.I. premier says province working to get bilateral health-care deal 'as soon as possible'

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the province is making efforts to finalize a health-care deal with the federal government "as soon as possible."

King and Health Minister Ernie Hudson held a press conference Wednesday with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc to update Islanders on negotiations.

Earlier this month, Ottawa announced a deal that included $46.2 billion in new funding to provinces and territories over the next decade. While provinces have approved the proposal, all of them still need to agree to a bilateral component.

"We're hoping in the next days or so to announce a few provinces that have been among the first to reach these agreements in principle," LeBlanc said, "I think we'd all be shocked if Prince Edward Island wasn't in that first batch."

LeBlanc mentioned a bilateral deal could benefit smaller provinces because it doesn't have to be based on a per capita formula, unlike the money provided through the Canada Health Transfer.

Same goals

King said it shares priorities the federal government outlined on the deal, including recruitment of health-care professionals, and clearing surgery backlogs.

He said the province is now working on action plans to tackle those focus areas, and that negotiations on the details of the bilateral deal will begin soon.

"The system needs to change and adapt," King said. "We all know that change is hard. It takes time and energy, but in signing this deal, it provides our province with the financial stability needed to continue to make the necessary changes and innovations, many of which are underway."

King said all in all, the province will now receive $966 million over the next decade, $290 million of which is new funding. Some of that will go toward establishing a more collaborative health-care model.

The premier said the province will have 14 medical homes confirmed by the end of March. Ninety new positions have been approved to ensure the medical homes are adequately staffed.

A team is set to travel to Dubai looking to recruit internationally trained health-care professionals for the province. King said the province will invest in settlement services for the newcomers to ensure they're supported and stay in P.E.I.