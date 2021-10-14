Hot wheels: how to keep your bike safe from theft this summer

Charlottetown Police are encouraging residents to ensure their bikes are registered especially as the weather warms up and bicycle thefts tend to increase.

When more people are out riding, there are more bikes around and greater opportunity for thieves, said Sgt, David Flynn.

"If you're buying a bicycle, the first thing you should do is register it with us," he said.

"If we locate a bicycle alongside the road, which quite often we do ... we can go to that and we can run it on that system and we can find the owner right away."

Returning recovered bicycles

The online program is relatively easy to use, said Flynn. Users are asked to enter their name, contact information and address, along with the bike's make, model and serial number.

"We have had cases where they have been returned," he said.

"It is a system that we would like to have more people use. It would be very helpful in returning recovered bicycles."

'We do see a rise in bicycle thefts during the warm months,' says Sgt. David Flynn with the Charlottetown Police. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

There are also steps owners can take to limit the chances of their bike getting swiped in the first place.

For example, police recommend investing in a good lock and not leaving bikes out in the driveway or sitting in the backyard.

Stolen twice in one year

But those suggestions aren't always foolproof. Jason Scott, a Charlottetown resident, said he has had his bike stolen twice in nine months — it was locked up both times.

"I was even more devastated obviously the second time around and I thought I did the extra security needed to be done to keep it safe," he said.

"Really the only next step is keep it inside or lock it up so darn good that it takes me ten minutes to get into it myself."

Charlottetown Police are also reminding people to write down your bikes serial number in order to help identify it if in the event it gets stolen. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Scott said insurance is covering his bike this time. Although it was not registered with the Charlottetown Police he said he plans to do that with his new one and possibly invest in a tracker.

"Biking, it's basically mine and my children's second living. So if we're not on our bikes we are just kind of bored," said Scott.

Back at the Charlottetown Police Station, a shed full of recovered but unclaimed bikes is waiting. By the end of the year, Flynn said there are typically over 100 that are never returned to their rightful owner.

"Usually have a couple of auctions a year and sometimes we end up just giving some to charity," he said. " So they do go to a good cause."