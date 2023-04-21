As weather warms, some P.E.I. bike shops seeing a surge in business

Ted Correa has twice as many springtime customers coming through his doors looking to have their bikes serviced compared to what he saw last year.

"April has been right off the charts for us," said the owner of Ted's Bicycle Studio in Stratford.

Things have been so hectic that Correa recently hired mechanic Dickson Lee for extra help with the influx of bikes.

"It's been very busy," Lee said, adding he has been working on three or four bikes a day lately. "That is a lot."

Ted's Bicycle Studio is among a number of Prince Edward Island bike shops seeing a boom in business this spring. MacQueen's Bike Shop in Charlottetown also told a CBC reporter that they too were very busy with servicing requests.

"You can't just hop on a bike after the winter thaw," said Correa. "Like your car, it does require regular maintenance, and I do suggest at least once a year."

He added that bikes that are serviced will last longer and give a more enjoyable riding experience.

Ted Correa is the owner, operator and service person at Ted's Bicycle Studio in Stratford. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

A basic tune-up includes washing the bike, adjusting the gears and brakes, putting air in the tires, and applying lube to the chain.

Spring tune-ups are important because bikes can have a lot of issues when they are brought out of winter storage, Correa said.

Chains are likely to have dried out over the previous summer and fall of bike use and will require lubrication. Also, bikes may be rusty after the winter, regardless of whether they are stored in a shed or outside, and Island bikes tend to pick up a lot of red dust in their chains and bearings.

Lee has been working on three or four bikes a day lately, and says 'that is a lot.' (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The most crucial maintenance item is making sure the tires are properly inflated, Correa said.

Many bikes have high-pressure tires, which lose air quickly, "kind of like a helium balloon." He advises riders to check their tires at least once a week.

When tuning up a bike, mechanics also look at hubs, bearings and headsets, and make sure all the screws are tight.

Those who are looking to have their bikes serviced at the moment may be in for a wait, Correa said.

People who drop off a bike at his shop without an appointment can expect to wait two weeks or more to get it back, but he says reserving a spot online can result in a quicker turnaround time.