Bicycle rebate program officially launches on P.E.I.

The bicycle rebate program announced in the 2022 budget in February has officially launched on P.E.I.

A rebate of up to $100 will be offered on new bicycles with a retail price up to $2,000. The rebate is issued at the point of sale. The bike rebate is available retroactively to those who have purchased a bike from a participating retailer on or after April 1, 2022.

P.E.I. residents can also receive a $500 rebate on the purchase of a power assisted bicycle, or e-bike.

Participating retailers for the bicycle rebate include:

Home Hardware stores in Charlottetown, Souris, Alberton, O'Leary and Tignish

Stewart & Beck's Home Building Centre

Discounters in Stratford, Charlottetown, Montague and Summerside

Leisure Moment Bikes and Accessories Inc.

Outer Limit Sports

Ted's

Other retailers will be joining soon, according to the province. The most up-to-date list can be found at www.princeedwardisland.ca/bikerebate

Retailers offering point of sale rebate for e-bikes include: