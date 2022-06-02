Bicycle rebate program officially launches on P.E.I.
The bicycle rebate program announced in the spring budget has officially launched on P.E.I.
Islanders eligible to receive up to $100 off the purchase of new bikes
The bicycle rebate program announced in the 2022 budget in February has officially launched on P.E.I.
A rebate of up to $100 will be offered on new bicycles with a retail price up to $2,000. The rebate is issued at the point of sale. The bike rebate is available retroactively to those who have purchased a bike from a participating retailer on or after April 1, 2022.
P.E.I. residents can also receive a $500 rebate on the purchase of a power assisted bicycle, or e-bike.
Participating retailers for the bicycle rebate include:
- Home Hardware stores in Charlottetown, Souris, Alberton, O'Leary and Tignish
- Stewart & Beck's Home Building Centre
- Discounters in Stratford, Charlottetown, Montague and Summerside
- Leisure Moment Bikes and Accessories Inc.
- Outer Limit Sports
- Ted's
Other retailers will be joining soon, according to the province. The most up-to-date list can be found at www.princeedwardisland.ca/bikerebate
Retailers offering point of sale rebate for e-bikes include:
- Red Rock Motor Sports
- ALL EV
- Dennis Motor Sports
- Rising Tide EV Inc.