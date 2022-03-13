Greens ask province to roll out $100 bike rebate program before summer

P.E.I.'s Green Party is asking the province to speed up the implementation of its new bike rebate so that Islanders can benefit from it before summer starts.

During question period on Friday, Green MLA Hannah Bell asked the government when the rebate, which was announced at the tabling of the provincial budget last month, will be available for Islanders.

To encourage active living and help reduce emissions, the province will be setting aside $500,000 to give Islanders who purchase any bicycle a $100 rebate starting this summer.

But Bell said the government could accelerate the implementation of the program, like it's doing for its free bus passes for youths initiative.

"We know that government can move faster on announced programs if they really want to do so. And perhaps if you talked to the vendors before you announced the program, then you wouldn't be having quite so many hiccups," Bell told Environment Minister Steven Myers.

Myers said the budget needs to be passed first.

"I've watched three weeks now you guys dragging your feet on the budget, asking silly questions to try to keep the budget on the floor," he said. "The money is in the budget. I can't do anything until my budget is passed."

Myers said the government is still putting the program together and that ideally the rebate would be applied at the point of sale, which would make it more accessible.

He said whether the rebate will go for people who buy second-hand bikes will depend on how the rebate is applied.

Bell also brought up that retailers are having supply shortages, and said that while many are happy with the rebate, they are worried it may expire before they have any bikes to sell.

"The smaller the business, the harder it is," she said. "Some are looking at bikes that may not be in stock until this fall. Mr. Speaker, will the rebate period be extended throughout the year to allow for limited inventory issues?

Myers said the rebate "will last long enough that hopefully will outlive the shortages," and said he intends to keep it in the budget for years to come.