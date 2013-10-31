Women-only rides to encourage females cycling

Cycling P.E.I. is offering two rides for women this month to encourage female riders.

The women-only rides are part of programming for International Bike Month. Cycling P.E.I. executive director Mike Connolly said the idea came from feedback over the past few years. Female cyclists felt they were being left out.

"Very excited about the women-only rides," said Connolly.

"We're hoping to grow the female side of cycling on Prince Edward Island and in Canada. It's one of Cycling Canada's primary goals for 2020."

Connolly said there are a number of activities and events planned in May for cyclists of all levels, including a family-friendly mountain bike program and group rides.

