Women-only rides to encourage females cycling
Cycling P.E.I. is offering two rides for women this month to encourage female riders.
Events planned for International Bike Month
Cycling P.E.I. is offering two rides for women this month to encourage female riders.
The women-only rides are part of programming for International Bike Month. Cycling P.E.I. executive director Mike Connolly said the idea came from feedback over the past few years. Female cyclists felt they were being left out.
"Very excited about the women-only rides," said Connolly.
"We're hoping to grow the female side of cycling on Prince Edward Island and in Canada. It's one of Cycling Canada's primary goals for 2020."
Connolly said there are a number of activities and events planned in May for cyclists of all levels, including a family-friendly mountain bike program and group rides.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Isabella Zavarise
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.