P.E.I. cyclist sustains serious injures after collision with off-leash dog

Jamie Smith was out on his bicycle Thursday morning commuting to work along Route 19 in the Meadowbank area.

Smith tries to commute to work on his bike as much as possible, from Nine Mile Creek to Charlottetown, he says.

Usually that ride goes smoothly, but Thursday morning was different.

"I noticed a dog running in the same direction as myself, but in a field across the road," said Smith, who recorded the accident on his helmet camera. "I didn't pay much attention because it was … nowhere near me."

He said the road started to slope downward and he gained speed approaching 40 km/h, according to his phone.

"The dog just suddenly veered toward me, crossed the ditch, crossed the road and came right into me like it was trying to bite my feet."

The large, dark-coloured dog hit the side of the bike and sent Smith over the handlebars, causing him to land on his back and sustain serious injuries.

"Eight or nine ribs that are broken, in 15 total spots," he said. "I had a partially collapsed lung. I have a lung bleed."

Smith's bike was also totalled in the incident, he said.

Louise Smith, Jamie's wife, posted the footage to Facebook.

Dog owner called 911

The dog owner checked on Smith and made a call to 911.

Smith said he has been chased by dogs before, but not like this. "I've never been attacked so aggressively," he said.

Smith called his wife from the scene of the accident and she came to check on him.

An ambulance was on the scene when she arrived but police were not. She called them.

"The police actually showed up as they were just about to take Jamie away in the ambulance," Louise said.

Police issue fine

Louise has provided the video of her husband's fall to RCMP, she said.

The Queens District RCMP issued a fine of $175 to the dog owner for having a dog on the loose. The owner has until August to pay.

RCMP said there hasn't been a history with the dog. Although the dog charged Smith and the bicycle, the RCMP say it didn't appear the dog bit Smith.

Louise said she wants dog owners to understand how dangerous it is to let dogs roam off-leash. "You wouldn't let your three-year old run free on your property. Why would you let your dog run free?"

Louise said she was also in contact with the P.E.I. Humane Society.

The humane society said in a message to CBC it has spoken to Louise about the incident and has made contact with the dog owner.

No projected recovery date

Smith was taken the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the incident. He said he has no idea how long it will take to recover from his injuries or when he can return to work, and he and his wife had to cancel a vacation to celebrate her high school reunion.

"I haven't been told when I can expect to ride again."

