T3 Transit buying bigger buses to keep up with demand

The owner of T3 Transit says more and more Islanders are packing into buses to commute.

Total ridership is up by as much as 50 per cent in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall and now the company is set to replace some of it's "aging" fleet with larger buses, said Mike Cassidy.

"When you look at Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, all three municipalities are up significantly," Cassidy said.

Ridership for Charlottetown alone was up about 130,000 for 2019 compared to 2018.

T3 also added mid-morning and mid-afternoon routes to the Dutch Inn in Cornwall, which Cassidy said boosted ridership there.

Right now the 15-bus fleet is made up mostly of 30-foot buses and one that is 40-feet long.

Transit numbers have been steadily increased since 2017, according to the City of Charlottetown's 2019 annual report. (City of Charlottetown)

Cassidy said the 30-foot buses make it "very easy" for the drivers to navigate streets, but with additional ridership there isn't enough space.

"Our ridership in all three communities has grown so greatly, so largely that now we had to make a decision. A 30-foot bus is almost too small," Cassidy said.

The plan is to replace six of the fleet's 30-foot buses with four 35-foot diesel buses and two 40-foot diesel buses.

Bigger buses, more seats

Cassidy said buses are so busy it is "standing room only."

"You're going to get anywhere up to six more seats. Then you can get, perhaps, 10 more standing room," Cassidy said. "So, five extra feet means quite a bit."

He said he isn't worried about having to train drivers for very long — about half a day.

'It has certainly helped Cornwall transit,' says Mike Cassidy, of expanding routes in that municipality. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"So with a 35-foot unit or a 40-foot unit our drivers are going to have to take time off of their route and off duty just to get used to the new bus."

Cassidy said the difference in price between 35- and 40-foot buses is "marginal," and each bus will cost around $540,000. The buses are expected to arrive between late 2020 and early 2021.

Cassidy said the cost to ride the buses will stay the same.

