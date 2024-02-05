Content
PEI

This is P.E.I.'s 3rd biggest snowfall of the last decade, and it's not over

As of 3 a.m. AT on Monday, there was more than half a metre of snow down at Charlottetown Airport since Friday, with snow continuing to fall.

Weekend storm brings Island's biggest snowfall since 2015's Snowmageddon

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A person operating a snowblower through a deep drift of snow.
While the total snowfall is 50 to 60 centimetres, drifts can be much higher. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Islanders are facing the biggest snowfall since the legendary Snowmageddon of 2015.

Charlottetown Airport had measured 52 centimetres of snow by early Monday morning. That would make it the biggest snowfall event since March 15-16 of 2015, when 58 centimetres fell.

One site in eastern P.E.I. recorded 82 centimetres of snow, according to CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. It was Saint Georges, along the Boughton River just east of Cardigan.

There was a larger snowfall at Charlottetown Airport on Feb. 15-16, 2015, when 86.8 centimetres came down. The 53.7 centimetres of March 26-27, 2014 is almost certainly already surpassed.

A volunteer observer in Charlottetown had measured 60 centimetres by early Monday morning.

A map showing snowfall amounts and wind gusts for P.E.I.
(Jay Scotland/CBC)

Snow events of more than 40 centimetres are unusual on P.E.I., and years can go by without one.

But the pattern of the last decade has been that if there is one snowfall of that size in a winter, there is another.

