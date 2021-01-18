Big Brothers Big Sisters line up challenges for P.E.I.

With Bowl for Kids' Sake not possible during the pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of P.E.I. has come up with a new fundraising event that aims to capture the same spirit.

The group realized in the fall that a bowling event, even a small one that met public health guidelines, would not be appropriate this year, said Heather Doran, communication and development manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters of P.E.I. So the group got to work on designing an alternative.

The Big Little Challenge will have teams facing off to compete for prizes with a series of challenges over the course of three weeks in March.

"We really wanted to hold onto the things we love about Bowl for Kids' Sake: the community spirit, the chance to have fun together, and of course the fundraiser for a great cause part of it," said Doran.

Each of the three weeks of the challenge will have a theme, with six small challenges and one signature challenge.

Mental health and well-being.

Trying new things.

Making a difference.

The signature challenges are celebrating summer in the winter, the great chili challenge, and going bowling COVID style. Big Brothers Big Sisters has made some suggestions about how to meet the challenges, but is also encouraging Islanders to get creative in their approach.

Teams that raise a minimum of $100 during the challenge are eligible for prize draws. There are also prizes for the top four fundraising teams.

You can sign up for the Big Little Challenge on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website. It runs from March 8-28.

