Recently retired and want to give back? Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for volunteers

Big Brother Big Sisters of P.E.I. is looking for volunteers, and hopes more people from different demographics will consider getting involved.

"I think sometimes there's a perception that we are only looking for a certain type of mentor," says communications development manager Heather Doran.

For example, Doran says people who have recently retired could be a good match, but may have never considered mentoring.

"We base our matches with the children based on interest, and personality types. And so we're always looking for different types of mentors," Doran said.

Seeking in-school mentors

Not only is the organization looking for mentors for the big brother and sister pairings, it also runs several other programs.

We're looking for as many mentors as we can find. - Heather Doran

There are seven-week long group programs, and adults can volunteer in pairs in the Big Couples program. There is also a school mentoring program, where an adult and student are paired up, and meet for an hour each week in a school setting.

"[It's] a little bit less of a time commitment, and sometimes it's easier for people to be an in-school mentor than it is for them to be a traditional mentor," Doran said.

Heather Doran of Big Brothers Big Sisters P.E.I. says lots of different people can make good mentors. (CBC)

Doran said mentors are particularly needed for the in-school program.

"It's a great boon to the schools, it gives extra support to some children who need a little extra support, and we're looking for as many mentors as we can find," Doran said.

Rewarding for all involved

In some cases, Doran said students can wait up to two years before being matched, because of a lack of volunteers. To help meet demand, the organization is specifically looking for more male volunteers.

She said being part of the program is rewarding for all involved.

"We have heard stories of kids hitting the school ground on the day that their mentor is coming, and telling everybody, 'today is the day my mentor comes, today is the day my mentor comes,'" Doran said.

"That kind of shift in thinking about school helps childrens' academic success, as well as of course helping with their self confidence."

She said the program can also help with self confidence for the mentors themselves — and it feels good to be involved in the community.

More P.E.I. news