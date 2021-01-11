Big Brothers Big Sisters of P.E.I. in need of mentors as COVID-19 leaves some kids feeling stressed

Around 50 children on the Island are looking for a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of P.E.I.

The organization says some have been waiting as long as two years for a match.

Heather Doran, the communications and development manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of P.E.I., said the pandemic has been hard on some kids.

"A lot of kids are facing a lot of extra anxiety and stress because of COVID-19," she said. "I mean, we all need a little bit of extra help but these are kids that really, they just need a little bit of extra attention from a caring adult who can give them a little additional support and be there for them."

The child and mentor are matched based on their personalities and interests.

Doran said the mentors spend two to four hours every two weeks doing an activity with the child.

"The mentor has a chance to help the child build their self-confidence, help them develop some resiliency and they have a really great effect on the child's mental health and well-being, as well."

Doran said the group needs volunteers from all across the province. Those interested in joining the program can visit its website or call 902-569-KIDS.

