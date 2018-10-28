New
Victoria Park bike lane reopening to vehicle traffic
Cyclists, motorists reminded to share the road
The bicycle lane along Victoria Park in Charlottetown is closing for the season on Tuesday.
Two-way vehicle traffic around the park will be restored in accordance with the Victoria Park bylaw on seasonal use of the roadway, the city said in a news release.
The city is reminding cyclists reminding motorists to share the road.
The cycling lane will reopen in the spring of 2019.