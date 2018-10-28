Skip to Main Content
Victoria Park bike lane reopening to vehicle traffic
Cyclists, motorists reminded to share the road

Victoria Park will open to two-way traffic for the winter months. (Rose Marie Braden)

The bicycle lane along Victoria Park in Charlottetown is closing for the season on Tuesday.

Two-way vehicle traffic around the park will be restored in accordance with the Victoria Park bylaw on seasonal use of the roadway, the city said in a news release.

The city is reminding cyclists reminding motorists to share the road.

The cycling lane will reopen in the spring of 2019.

