COVID-19 outbreak has ended at Bevan Lodge, CPHO says

The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Bevan Lodge community care facility in Charlottetown has been declared over by the the Chief Public Health Office.

In a news release, CPHO said outbreaks remain at one other community care facility, Corrigan Home in Charlottetown, and seven long-term care facilities.

Outbreaks also remain at hospitals in O'Leary and Summerside, the Prince Prince County Correctional Centre and within the population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown.

There are 19 early learning or child-care centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19.

The release said there are 11 people in hospital due to COVID-19 — one fewer than was reported Sunday. One person is in the intensive care unit.

There are six other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and were COVID positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

There are 186 new cases of COVID-19 and 222 new recoveries. Guidelines from the CPHO state that a case is deemed recovered if it has been seven days (if fully vaccinated) since symptoms began, or 10 days if not fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,824 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 9,104 cases total. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 189 cases per day.