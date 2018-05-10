P.E.I. Green Party leader 'has no interest' jumping into federal politics

P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says he's been approached to eventually take over the federal Green Party leadership, but he's just not interested in the idea.

"I've been approached a number of times over the last few years and I'm very touched by that, but I have to tell you absolutely unambiguously, I have no interest in seeking the federal leadership of the Green Party," Bevan-Baker said.

It's taken years and years to get to where we are now. ​​ — Peter Bevan-Baker

He said Elizabeth May, the federal Green Party leader, is one of the people that raised the idea with him.

"We have had discussions over the years about the fact that she will not stay leader forever and that she is looking for people to step forward," he said.

As Opposition leader on the Island, Bevan-Baker said he wants to focus on making a difference in the province he calls home.

'A unique opportunity'

"I'm absolutely committed to the role that I have here on the Island. I just don't see any reason for me to give up this very unique opportunity that the Green Party has here on Prince Edward Island. It's taken years and years to get to where we are now and we have Opposition, which is not present anywhere else," he said.

"I'm not going to walk away from that. This is where my heart is, this is where my work is, and this is absolutely where I see my political future."

I can do something here which might enable Prince Edward Island to be a model of what it looks like to live well in the 21st century. — Peter Bevan-Baker

In addition, Bevan-Baker said he doesn't speak French — one of the country's official languages — as well as he'd like.

And truth be told — the commute to Ottawa isn't appealing, he said.

"I moved to P.E.I. for very specific reasons because I was so attracted to this place, so charmed by it and that enchantment has not diminished one bit," Bevan-Baker said.

"I just feel that I can do something here which might enable Prince Edward Island to be a model of what it looks like to live well in the 21st century and what sustainable, prosperous living looks like. And P.E.I. can do that."

