P.E.I. woman frustrated after new space for charity put on hold by election

The provincial election has put plans on hold, at least temporarily, for an Island charity to move into a space of its own.

Betty Begg-Brooks has been operating Gifts from the Heart out of her home in West Royalty for five years. She also created the Care Fair, a giant giveaway event usually held in May.

She has been searching for more than a year for a larger space to hold all of the clothing, food and household goods that the non-profit organization provides free of charge to Islanders in need.

Begg-Brooks wants to set up a free store, where low-income Islanders can come and get what they need, ideally close to the downtown core. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Plans on hold

A deal for a 4,000 square foot building was in the works but was put on hold when the provincial election was called.

"Many nights I lay awake with tears thinking that I've worked this long and hard to try to get a place and we were there but we didn't have the key," Begg-Brooks said.

Betty Begg-Brooks invited community members into her home today to talk about the need for a new location for Gifts from the Heart. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Begg-Brooks said the provincial government had agreed to cover the overhead costs for the building, including the lease, for one year, until a space in a government-owned building became available.

"I'm getting really tired and Gifts from the Heart is growing all the time and I'm running out of space," said Begg-Brooks.

"Basically the clients are there and more clients all the time. I don't know what to do, I'm so frustrated."

Free store

Former finance minister Heath MacDonald was helping the non-profit group look for a new space, including a building operated by the government, but that deal fell apart.

"I was promised a place April 1st and and I thought I had a place," said Begg-Brooks.

"I need it, the sooner the better because I've got no more room for things."

Begg-Brooks sorts most of the donations herself because there is no longer enough space for her helpers to share the work. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Begg-Brooks wants to set up a free store, where low-income Islanders can come and get what they need, ideally close to Charlottetown's downtown core.

Heather Joudrie of APM has also been involved in helping Gifts from the Heart find a new location to meet the organization's needs.

APM has donated a large collection of clothing racks and hangers from the former Sears store that are being held until the group finds a new home.

Begg-Brooks often gets calls from low-income Islanders who have no food left and helps them out. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"Her heart is in it, she's got a good heart, for someone that has used her home as a sort of a place to run a non-profit, kudos to her right," Joudrie said.

"She needs to get it into a permanent home."

Lobbying the new government

Heath MacDonald said he will be speaking to the minister now responsible for handling the request from Gifts from the Heart and will be putting his support toward efforts to find Begg-Brooks a new space.

Begg-Brooks has also been reaching out to the new government, asking them to help.

Paul Haddad is a member of the steering committee for Gifts from the Heart. He says it's time for Betty Begg-Brooks to get her house back. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"I basically have contacted everybody right down to the premier and the MLAs that were elected and I'm doing everything I can," Begg-Brooks said.

"But you know something has to happen or I have to close my doors. I just can't keep it open."

In a statement, an official with the province said, "This is very much still a work in progress from the perspective of Finance PEI and we are hopeful we will be able to finalize a location in the very near future."

Betty Begg-Brooks started the Care Fair and now puts on monthly giveaway events in the community. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Paul Haddad, a member of the steering committee for Gifts from the Heart, said it's time for Begg-Brooks to get her home back.

"Look around, this is only a small room and the whole house is full of clothes and food and and there's no space left anymore," Haddad said.

"Betty practically works 24 hours a day. She gets calls at night from people asking for food or asking for support, asking for help."

