How to have the best kitchen party ever

The best parties always seem to have people gravitating toward the kitchen.

Maybe it's a P.E.I. thing — we don't want to get any of that red dirt on the "good" furniture in the rest of the house. Maybe it's a Maritime thing — we don't want to stray too far from where the cold beer is in the fridge. Or maybe it's just a people thing.

If you know it's going to happen anyway, here are some tips on how to make your next kitchen party the best one possible.

CBC asked Helena Wood from Mosaic Management Events and Consulting, who specializes in producing small- to medium-size events, and Bill Kendrick, who with his family runs Experience P.E.I., offering authentic P.E.I. cultural experiences like clam boils, sandcastle building, and even chore time on a farm.

I always find that people appreciate having a good potato dish, and it really represents P.E.I. — Helena Wood, Mosaic Management Events

P.E.I. entertainer Johnny Ross, who with the Ross Family Band plays a lot of ceilidhs and down-home gatherings, added his thoughts too.

"For me, the important ingredients, there's three of them," said Kendrick. "There has to be great music, there has to be great food, and there's got to be good drinks. You have those three then you mix in the interaction of the people."

Wood was raised in Charlottetown, but worked as an event planner in Alberta for several years before returning to P.E.I. last year.

"I liked to take that tradition back to Calgary, it was a lot of fun, we had some good East Coast kitchen parties," she said.

Music

East Coast kitchen parties pretty much always end up in people singing and dancing.

Break out the guitars and fiddles for an authentic Maritime kitchen party. (Pastelle Leblanc)

Kendrick said the music should be live — include fiddle, guitar and perhaps a banjo — and lively, encouraging people to get up and dance.

"Everybody has a friend that's musical — so you can open up the invite and say if anyone wants to bring their guitar and have a bit of an open jam," Wood said.

Certain songs are synonymous with a good Island kitchen party, said Ross, including Sonny's Dream, You Feel the Same Way Too, and St. Anne's Reel.

"But none raises spirits like Rattlin' Bog after its tempo has been ramped up to warp speed and chaos ensues!" Ross said. And don't forget Stan Rogers' Barrett's Privateers.

'Ceilidh and kitchen party are often thrown around as the same concept,' notes Johnny Ross, who with his sisters Danielle and Stephanie make up the Ross Family Band. (Darrell Theriault)

If you're celebrating with old friends, Wood suggests some tunes from your heyday, whether that's Ashley MacIsaac or Haywire.

It's good manners to offer food and drink to musicians who offer to play for free, we're told.

Food

Both Wood and Kendrick said the best kitchen party is potluck, where guests bring a dish to share.

Wood's favourite things to offer or bring to a kitchen party are fresh oysters, which she shucks herself. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Wood's favourite thing to bring is fresh oysters in the shell — "I love to just sit and shuck oysters," she said.

Charcuterie boards with cured meats, cheeses and seasonal vegetables are another top pick, as are potatoes in any form.

"I always find that people appreciate having a good potato dish, and it really represents P.E.I. as well," Wood said.

"We used to have, we'd call it a mustard pickle-off," said Wood. "Everyone would bring their mustard pickles from home and everyone would get to try the different mustard pickles."

Helena Wood is originally from P.E.I. and moved home recently to start her new business, Mosiac Management Events. (Emily Maclellan)

The Kendricks like to put out a raclette, a kind of indoor shared grill that's popular in some parts of Europe, and cook meat, vegetables and cheese.

"It's such a wonderful way to gather people around, and easy — you're not having to prepare a whole bunch of food in advance, you've just got all these ingredients, and you cook what you like."

Create a bar area

Most kitchen parties are BYOB, the experts agree, and beer and wine are the drinks of choice.

Wood likes to set up a bar area to contain the bottles. Depending on the occasion, she might also have some mulled wine or a sparkling to share, and a non-alcoholic punch with soda water, fresh berries and mint for those who aren't drinking.

Repurpose items like a champagne bucket to contain ice, she said.

Mary and Bill Kendrick, in the green jackets, own and run Experience P.E.I. with their family and love to offer authentic Island experiences. (Experience P.E.I. )

Create ambiance

Wood enjoys decorating very simply with white mini-lights, which she said "creates a wow factor for little to no money." String them around the tops of kitchen cupboards, and under the lip of a kitchen island for a subtle glow.

If you want a full-blown East Coast theme, add some nautical and plaid items like coasters and cushions.

Create a hashtag

"People are so big into social media right now," Wood said, so she suggests you create a hashtag for your event. That way, guests snapping photos don't have to share them with one another — everyone can just search the hashtag and find moments from the event.

"It's just a great way to utilize social media."

Indeed, a search of #EastCoastKitchenParty reveals lots of cod-kissing, rubber-boot fun.

Experience P.E.I. staged a Maritime kitchen party for 900 guests on Charlottetown's waterfront a few years ago, featuring local musicians of course. (Experience P.E.I. )

Make it eco-friendly

Buying disposable red plastic cups for every event is passé, said Wood.

Instead, just mix and match glassware from your cupboard and china cabinet, she suggests. Special markers are now sold for glassware, so guests can write their name on their glass and keep the same one all night.

Pre-order taxis

Making sure guests get home safely is a responsibility hosts take more seriously than ever.

Taxis can get quite busy on holidays, notes Wood, so she often pre-books cabs and lets guests know when they'll be arriving.

