Catch limitations in lobster licence an error, says federal minister

Catch limitations for lobster licences that went out with the announcement of the delayed season in the Gulf of St. Lawrence should not have been there, says federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan.

Jordan told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier Monday she does not know how those restrictions came to be in the conditions.

"These restrictions were not authorized, and yesterday I directed my officials to remove them," said Jordan.

"I actually want to thank the fishers and the MPs who brought this to my attention.

The fishing season has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lobster fishery faces a number of problems. With restaurant dining rooms closed and cruises ships tied up, demand is expected to be down. Processors, meanwhile, are needing more time to gear because some of the temporary foreign workers they rely on have been delayed.

Jordan said she is hearing those workers are arriving now, but they will have to spend two weeks in quarantine before they can start at the fish plants.

Questions about start date

The decision to change the start date for the fishing season was made in consultation with the fishing industry.

Fishermen from different areas suggested different start dates. A two-week delay, to May 15, was settled on. Some fishermen have questioned why this relatively-late date was chosen.

The federal government is trying to implement programs that will help in both the short- and long-term, says Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan. (CBC)

"Predominantly, it was everybody wanted to make sure that the gulf opened on the same date," said Jordan.

Some processors in New Brunswick were not going to be ready earlier, she added.

More support coming

On Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $62.5 million aid fund for processors, aimed at helping them make adjustments to their infrastructure to operate safely.

A program to support fish harvesters is on the way, said Jordan, but it's tricky because fishing enterprises are set up differently than other small businesses. The want to be sure the program will get money to the people who need it.

"We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to support the industry, so that once we're on the other end of COVID-19 we still have a strong industry," she said.

"One of the things we need to be looking at is how do we come back from all of this once it's all over."

Discussions are continuing about other ways to support the industry if it becomes necessary, she said.

More from CBC P.E.I.