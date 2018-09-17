'Just another passion': Bennett Birding Classic counts birds and raises funds to save them
Sept. 29 will be an all day and night birding event
Dan McAskill has been birding since he was a boy and he'll be putting that experience to the test at the end of September for the Bennett Birding Classic.
"We've been birding now for 60-some years, so it's just another passion," McAskill told Island Morning's Matt Rainnie.
This is the 24th classic, and McAskill has been a part of all of them. On Sept. 29, teams of birdwatchers set out to track as many species as they can on P.E.I., aiming to beat the record of 107 species spotted.
McAskill's day will start early, at about 2 a.m. He and his team will be searching for owls along the south bank of the Hillsborough River.
They call it birdwatching, but it's hard to see an owl in the middle of the night. Instead, the team will bird listen, playing owl calls, listening for responses, and identifying species that way.
McAskill will record every species he sees but there are a few in particular he is hoping to spot.
"Peregrine falcon is always a beautiful bird to watch," he said.
"Should we happen to hit an influx of migrating birds then there may be quite a few hawks and falcons around East Point."
Over decades of birding on P.E.I. McAskill has seen changes. The house sparrow, once all over the Island, can now be difficult to spot. On the other hand mourning doves, rare in the 1950s, are fairly common.
The Bennett Birding Classic is in itself an important part of keeping track of bird species on the Island, McAskill said, and the event is also a fundraiser, with participants taking pledges for the benefit of Island Nature Trust and protecting bird habitat.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.