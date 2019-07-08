Fishing lake to come alive with new music festival

A quiet, serene fishing hole on P.E.I. will come to life with music and dancing July 19-21 with the first annual Shake the Lake Music Festival at Ben's Lake.

Jordan Liantzakis and Josh Lindsay, the new operators of Ben's Lake, say the area has not changed much over the last 36 years and they're looking to energize it with fresh ideas.

"It's an absolutely gorgeous property," Liantzakis said on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It's really one of a kind on Prince Edward Island. It's a 160-acre property. The lake itself is 16 acres in size and stocked with beautiful rainbow trout and wild population of brook trout as well."

We don't have any neighbours for about three miles on either side so we can get loud. — Josh Lindsay

The weekend festival will feature 18 local up-and-coming and established Island musicians, including Logan Richard, Willow Creek Revival, Al Tuck, Shane Pendergast, Megan Ellands and the Grateful Dead tribute band Skeleton Crew.

Cory Roper was so excited to play at the festival he formed his own band, Primo, just for the occasion.

"I play acoustic quite often by myself kind of thing and I've a solid group of friends who are also multi-instrumentalist as well," he said. "So we decided to set a date, write a set amount of songs and play our hearts out for one specific event."

Tickets are $55 for the weekend, which includes camping and parking. Single day tickets are also available.

'Dancing, chit-chatting, socializing'

Lindsay said he's looking forward to hearing the music as the sun sets.

"We don't have any neighbours for about three miles on either side so we can get loud," he said.

"It'll be really exciting to see after 36 years of Ben's Lake being running, having been closed the last couple of years, to get 200 people … down there having fun, dancing, chit-chatting, socializing, will be really neat to see the property itself come back to life."

