New cell tower proposed for Pond Street in Souris
A new location has been proposed for a cell tower in Souris, P.E.I.
Town says it needs better cell service, hopes to settle on tower location
Residents in the area say the tower is needed to improve cell service, but they rejected a location on Sterns Avenue proposed earlier this year.
After months working to find another option, Bell Mobility and the town are proposing a site on Pond Street.
"Our service is not great in a lot of areas up here, and we definitely need the service," said Mayor JoAnne Dunphy.
"We did try to find areas within the town that were suitable, not so close to houses, but none of them seem to be suitable for what their needs were."
Residents of the area have 30 days to submit comments on the new proposed location.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
