Reopening of Charlottetown pool has gone swimmingly so far
Bell Aliant Centre's main pool had been closed due to leak
The reopening of the Bell Aliant Centre aquatics facility in Charlottetown has gone smoothly so far, officials say.
The main pool opened for regular hours on Dec. 28 with lane swimming and a limited number of programs. The diving boards, toddler pool and hot tub have remained closed.
The pool was closed while crews worked to fix a leak.
General manager Sue Fraser says patrons have been following all the new protocols to help with the transition. Due to limits on the number of people in the pool areas, swimmers must register for a slot in advance as there is no drop in-swimming available.
"Everyone was registering online in advance or calling ahead as needed and everyone was coming as required, swim ready," she said.
"So people would come in the door, check in at control desk, go out onto the pool deck, carry out their activities and then come out through change rooms and on their way. So it has worked out really well and so now we are ready to roll into Phase 2."
Lessons offered by end of month
Starting Jan. 11, the pool will add open swim times and extras like the toddler pool and hot tub.
Lessons are expected to be offered by the end of the month, Fraser said.
The leisure pool has been open since late November.
With files from John Robertson
