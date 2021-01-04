Neighbourhood organizing as city looks at demolition of Simmons arena

A group hoping to keep a sports complex in its neighbourhood is disappointed Charlottetown city council seems to be moving in a different direction.

Council recently approved funds to look at adding a third ice surface to the Bell Aliant Centre, as well as money for a plan to remove the current Simmons Sports Centre.

"We think it's somewhat short-sighted," said Olin Penna, a community member of the Simmons Sports Campus group.

The group has put up signs in the neighbourhood and they've also created a website, which proposes a new Simmons sports campus with two rinks, a new pool and multiple sports fields.

Olin Penna said 'Save Simmons' signs have been put up throughout the neighbourhood near the arena. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We really want city council to take this seriously," said Penna. "Losing a recreation facility like this really impacts so many people.

"This is the heartbeat of our community and it's being taken away."

Penna said a centralized sports campus at the Simmons site makes sense since it's next to two schools and handy for many families and the people who use it.

"A lot of the key user groups weren't engaged in this process," he said.

A regular group plays hockey at Simmons Monday. The facility is almost 50 years old. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Numerous reports done

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said numerous reports have been done looking into the feasibility of Simmons.

He said one recent recommendation was to decommission it.

"I know there's a lot of emotional connection to this facility," said Brown.

'This plays into the Canada Games 2023, we're pushing towards that target date,' Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown says. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Brown said the city is in the early stages and is focused on meeting climate change mitigation funding criteria, which would help the city pay for a new ice surface.

He said they're not objecting to other ideas, but there is an urgency to get a new rink.

"We have to get moving on replacing this facility," said Brown.

The city of Charlottetown has approved funds to study adding a third ice pad to the Bell Aliant Centre. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

He said a third ice surface for the Bell Aliant Centre could qualify for significant funding, with almost 73 per cent coming from the federal and provincial governments, leaving only 27 per cent for the city to pay.

He said it would be more cost efficient and reduce the city's carbon footprint.

"We have to look at what we can fiscally manage," he said.

'We're not gaining anything'

The president of Charlottetown Minor Hockey said he would prefer to see Simmons revamped.

"We would like to keep the Simmons location," said Keith Ford.

The Simmons Sports Campus group says the Simmons location could hold two ice pads, a pool and other multi-sport courts. (Simmonsportscampus.com)

Ford said it would be huge loss because minor hockey uses it so much.

He also said closing Simmons and adding just one ice pad to Bell Aliant doesn't create any more ice.

"We're not gaining anything," he said.

Architect hired to do preliminary work at Bell Aliant Centre

Sue Fraser, general manager at the Bell Aliant Centre, said an architect has just been hired to do schematic drawings which would provide a rough idea of how a third sheet of ice could be added.

"There's still lots of steps before we get to the actual breaking of ground here, but we're making progress," said Fraser.

Sue Fraser, general manager at the Bell Aliant Centre, said the arena expansion will need the green light from city council and the UPEI board of governors. (Laura Meader/CBC )

The city and board of governors at the university would need to approve the project.

Fraser said initial studies put the cost of a third ice pad between $12 and $15 million.

She said if approved, it could go to tender this summer.

The city hopes it will be completed in time for the Canada Games in February 2023.

