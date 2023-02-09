Grade 7 class studying poverty, inflation volunteers at Charlottetown soup kitchen

Teacher Meg Edward says the topic of inflation was top of mind when her Grade 7 students at Belfast Consolidated School in eastern P.E.I. decided to cook and serve hot food at the Upper Room Soup Kitchen on Wednesday.

While learning about economic empowerment as part of their social studies curriculum, some of her students expressed concern for how higher prices were hurting people in the province and across the country.

That led to a group discussion about what to do about the issue of poverty.

"I think actually being here and seeing it is certainly making a difference for them," Edward said.

The class held a bake sale to raise enough money for groceries to give to the food bank, and a bus to take them to Charlottetown for the volunteer effort.

Teacher Meg Edward said she might take future social studies classes to the Upper Room in years ahead as part of her lesson plan. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Edward said it's the first year a class of hers has had a field trip experience like this, and she thinks it could be part of her social studies lesson plan in the future.

J.P. Richard, a student in the class, said being at the soup kitchen gave him a better appreciation for how much things cost — and the humanity behind those who are seeking help.

"I know a lot of people look at them as like, 'Oh, because they can't afford stuff, they're not as great as us' and stuff. But that's really not true," he said.

"It teaches me that they are also people too."

Grade 7 students at Belfast Consolidated School volunteered at this soup kitchen in Charlottetown on Wednesday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Richard's classmate Evelyn Campbell said volunteering made her reflect on her own expenses, and her needs and wants.

But it also made her happy to see what went at the soup kitchen.

"It taught me that there are also shelters and people in this world who are willing to help, and who want to help," she said.

"It was really great for us to come."