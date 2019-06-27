Community festival revived after 32 years

Belfast Days will be celebrated this Canada Day long weekend in the eastern P.E.I. community for the first time since 1986.

The festival, focused on harness racing at the Pinette Raceway, hasn't been celebrated since 1986. Organizer Lynn Docherty said reviving the event was about doing something for families in the area.

"Something for the kids. You don't have to go very far. It's right in the community," said Docherty.

"Not a lot of communities on P.E.I. have racetracks and wonderful parks and rec centers and camping, and water surrounds us. So it's just the perfect area to have an event like this."

Events will be held at the raceway, the Belfast Rec Centre, and Pinette Provincial Park, including a pancake breakfast, a spaghetti supper, a parade, inflatables for the kids, a dance, and — of course — harness racing.

Docherty said the community is proud to have put the festival together with local sponsors and no government funding. Belfast Days will also include fundraisers for the Children's Wish Foundation.

