Beer, wine delivery service being allowed on P.E.I. until year end

Prince Edward Islanders who have enjoyed having beer and wine delivered to their door during the pandemic will continue to see that service provided for at least a few more months.

The P.E.I. cabinet has approved extending the period during which it's allowing local beer manufacturers, distillers and ferment-on-premises businesses to do home delivery.

The extension is in place until Dec. 31, 2020, according to a recent order-in-council.

Government officials tell CBC News these regulatory changes were made to provide greater access to Islanders during the pandemic.

The change also covers package sales for licensees who are offering home delivery of liquor along with food orders.

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission site says that kind of licence can be applied for by someone holding a dining room, club or special premises license, and would authorize the the licensee to "sell unopened Island-made wine, spirits and beer to a person who has taken a full course meal in their premises prior to the purchase."

More from CBC P.E.I.