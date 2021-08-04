Beef supply shortages leading to higher prices for P.E.I. consumers

Islanders should brace for some more sticker shock next time they buy beef at the local store.

Russ Mallard, president of Atlantic Beef Products, says a shortage of beef will keep prices up for consumers in the near future.

Major processing plants in southern U.S. states, such as Texas, are currently experiencing labour shortages due to COVID-19.

"Consequently, we're seeing record high prices for this time of the year for the beef that would be for sale because there's less of it and the demand is pretty great right now," Mallard said.

While meat processors start catching up once they put COVID-19 behind, Mallard said prices will remain elevated for longer. A drought in western North America is currently forcing many Canadian and U.S. cattle ranchers to reduce the size of their herds, which will eventually lead to further shortages.

"The feed supply has been affected negatively for the beef producers and dairy producers in that part of the country," Mallard said.

"It's actually led to a shortage of feed and therefore some of the herd has been sent in for processing earlier."

Mallard said it could take two to three years before the industry rectifies the supply issues triggered by the drought.

"We're lucky we don't really have a drought per se here in this part of the country right now," he said.

"But where most of cattle is being produced, which is in Western Canada, there is a drought and it is definitely affecting what happens here in Prince Edward Island."

