Why beef prices on P.E.I. could be down in the new year
'There's too much beef and not enough cattle around right now'
The price of beef is expected to go down in the new year as the industry manages increased supply and lower demand from consumers, says a processor on P.E.I.
"There's too much beef and not enough cattle around right now," said Russ Mallard, president of Atlantic Beef Products in Albany, P.E.I.
Mallard said the "significant downward pressure" on the price of beef should lead to lower prices early in the new year, when consumers are generally more strapped for cash.
Retailers will look at whatever can give them the best profit margin and will advertise those products accordingly, he said.
"So we expect to see, you know, things like ground beef and maybe some lower cut roasts and so on to be more featured in the new year. Less emphasis on the higher price cuts like rib-eyes, striploins, tenderloins, that sort of thing."
The price of cattle, meanwhile, is the highest it's been in years, resulting in tighter margins for plants like Atlantic Beef Products, Mallard said.
The plant has been undergoing an expansion and is still looking to hire about 15 employees.
"We're just looking for ways to keep our plant as efficient as possible and that includes getting back up to full production."
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?