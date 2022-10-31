P.E.I. beef and dairy teams celebrate the return of 'the Royal'

It has been three years since the last Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, and 4-H competitors from P.E.I. are excited to see the return of 'the Royal,' as it is known informally.

For Grace Hughes, 21, from Kelly's Cross, P.E.I., this is one last opportunity to compete as a member of the Island's dairy team, after 14 years in 4-H.

"My father grew up in Ontario, and he used to take the train into Toronto to go check out the Royal Winter Fair so I guess that's where our love for the Royal started as a family," Hughes said.

"2015 was the first year my younger brother and I actually made the P.E.I. dairy team to go to Toronto for the fair. So that's where it all started for us."

Hughes, seen here competing in 2019, hopes to continue to be involved with 4-H and return someday as a chaperone. (The Bullvine)

"I've made a lot of friends through 4-H throughout the years, and a lot of them live in Ontario and will be there. So it's just really special to me," Hughes said.

"As soon as you get up there, it's just like, wow, I'm here. I can't believe it. It's just a really, really good feeling."

A pandemic pivot

Hughes said 4-H groups were forced to pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, as most in-person events were cancelled.

"We had one show — it was an online show where we had to take a couple of pictures of our 4-H calf and a video and submit that. So that was an interesting experience," Hughes said.

"But I'm pretty glad that we were still able to continue, because if we just stopped then a lot of kids would just never come back."

For Hughes, 21, this is her last opportunity to compete at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. This is her heifer Hallie. (Nancy Russell/CBC )

"All of us who have been really, really involved, we just stuck with it."

Hughes took a two-year diploma program in dairy business management at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro.

She now works as a dairy herdsperson at a nearby farm.

"I'm very passionate about dairy cows. It's my whole life. I base everything around cows. If you ask anybody, they will tell you that."

Hughes said she wants to continue in 4-H as a leader with the North River club, and as the leader for the dairy project.

The 4-H dairy team from P.E.I. will compete Friday and Saturday at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, for the first time since 2019. (PEI 4H)

'Happy to be back'

This will be the fourth trip to the Royal for Sawyer Acorn, 20, of Dundas, P.E.I., who is excited to be heading back to Toronto.

"We were pretty disappointed. It was two years we all missed out on, but we're very happy to be back again this year," Acorn said.

"We just trained our calves like we normally would, and we went to a couple of small shows that were lucky enough to have here on the Island, but it wasn't the same as getting them ready for the Royal."

This will be the fourth trip to the Royal for Sawyer Acorn from Dundas, P.E.I. (Nancy Russell/CBC )

Several members of the beef team will be attending the Royal for the first time, and Acorn has told them what to expect.

"It's a fast-paced environment, and we're working as a team to get the cattle ready for each day," Acorn said.

"Seeing the cattle look the best they have all show season, that's the best experience."

First-time competitors Gabrielle Naddy, left, and Ava Johnston of the P.E.I. beef team are excited to be heading to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. (Nancy Russell/CBC )

Acorn said he still remembers seeing the cattle from P.E.I. in the middle of Toronto for the first time.

"It's definitely a different experience, but it's an exciting one as well," Acorn said.

"Sometimes they're not used to something, and it might spook them or scare them, but generally all the cattle are trained well enough here on the Island that we don't have any issues when we get there."

The beef and dairy teams from P.E.I. will compete Nov. 4-5.