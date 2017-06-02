How an Island beef company got certified sustainable

Atlantic Beef Products has been recognized as a certified sustainable beef processing operation, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The certification comes after a successful audit conducted by Where Food Comes From Inc. — a third party food verification company which conducted the audit on behalf of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB).

Consumers want to know that beef plants like ours are doing everything we can. — Russ Mallard

"This helps validate that we're doing a good job and that we're out to do the right thing as we do our business everyday," said Russ Mallard, president at Atlantic Beef Products.

The CRSB is an organization including farmer associations, academic institutions, processor associations and more which promotes the advancement of sustainability in the Canadian beef industry.

Five principles to certification

"Consumers want to know that beef plants like ours are doing everything we can to meet the needs of everything from the way people are treated, to the way animals are treated, to the way the land and the air is treated," Mallard said.

The audit looks at five guiding principles to determine certification including:

Water, air and land management practices.

Workers treated with equity and respect in a safe environment.

Animal health and welfare.

Food quality, safety and waste reduction.

Efficiency and innovation.

This isn't the company's first step toward a more environmentally-conscious direction.

In 2018, the company offered a financial incentive for cattle producers who are able to verify their animals are well kept and well fed, with a focus on food safety, animal care and environmental stewardship.

