Bee theft 'heartbreaking' for apiary group

The P.E.I. Beekeepers Association is worried the theft of a hive, rare on the Island but relatively common in some parts of Canada and the U.S., may become more of a regular occurrence.

"It's heartbreaking, because this is no different than a cattle farmer losing a couple of calves, or someone stealing cattle," said association president Troy Fraser.

"This is our livestock, our livelihood."

RCMP reported the theft of the hive in a news release Tuesday.

Police said the hive was one of many at a property on Pleasant Valley Road. Several pieces of the hive were left behind.

"We have reason to believe whoever was involved in removing the hive was not experienced in dealing with bees," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler in the release.

"It is very possible they were stung quite badly when the hive was moved."

Fraser said following a bad winter for bee survival the value of hives is up. A starter hive, including the box, would cost about $450. Losing the hive will probably mean the loss of about $500 in revenue for the beekeeper.

It is likely the theft will lead beekeepers to consider more security measures, said Fraser. The association may organize a mass purchase of items such as trailcams and GPS trackers, he said.