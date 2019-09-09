Montague furniture store still closed by Dorian damage

Beck's Home Furniture and Appliances in eastern P.E.I. will remain closed for the foreseeable future while it repairs damage caused by post-tropical storm Dorian.

The store lost half its roof in the storm.

"Dorian literally blew our roof off, then the rains came, and came, and came - from the fourth floor down to the first floor," the store wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

"No matter how many tarps, buckets, and mopping it could not be contained."

Initial assessments by store owner Barry Beck was that damage to inventory was not that severe.

According to the Facebook post, customers with product in transit will have it delivered as usual.

The Facebook post does not project a re-opening date. The store has not yet responded to messages from CBC News.

