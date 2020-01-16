Beck's Home Furniture aims to reopen in February

After sustaining major damage during post-tropical storm Dorian, Beck's Home Furniture and Appliances is hoping to reopen in February.

Repairs are still underway at the well-known furniture store in Montague, P.E.I. It had a large portion of its roof torn off during the storm, leaving the building open and vulnerable to rain.

The water pouring in damaged all four floors of furniture. Nothing in the building could be saved.

Since then, work has been underway rebuilding the store, and staff say it looks like they will be able to reopen the doors in the coming months.

"It's definitely looking like February. We were hoping for the end of January but it's now looking into February," said Jeff Beck, the store manager.

Beck said they've had to make some changes to the 105-year-old building to bring it in line with the fire code and have made some other changes that have pushed the reopening back further than they had hoped.

Employees kept on

But, Beck said most of the work has been covered by insurance.

"That's a big relief because at this size of project it would be, without insurance or with partial insurance, it would be questionable whether you would undertake this."

When the store reopens, Beck said it will take some time to get things completely back to normal.

"It's not going to be the flick of a switch," he said. "It's going to take us two or three months after we do start selling to kind of get the accessories back in place, all the pictures hung."

Insurance has covered most of the work at the store, something Jeff Beck says is a relief. (Rick Gibbs/ CBC News)

While the store has been closed, employees have been kept on, training themselves on the furniture and appliance lines Beck's carries in their downtime.

During discussions with the insurance company, Beck was asked to identify which of his staff are essential to the operation.

He said he told the company that "everybody that works for me right now, I'm very happy to have, and we've got to retain them. So, everybody's essential."

"They're being paid as if they've been working normally."

'Good bonding experience'

Kim Cooling, a sales associate at the store, said she was initially worried about her job when the storm happened, but said she was relieved to find that she, along with the other employees, were able to keep their jobs.

She said customers have been extremely supportive and understanding. Beck's has still been able to sell appliances out of their warehouse, in tighter quarters than the sales staff are used to, she said.

"It's been a good bonding experience for the staff working in such close proximity and I think it's made us stronger as a team."

