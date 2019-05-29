Police investigating threats against Charlottetown woman

Charlottetown police are investigating after a woman says she received threats against herself and her children.

Becka Viau says she received the threats — in the form of phone calls, emails, and printed notes — after she shared an online petition calling for the resignation of interim Liberal Leader Robert Mitchell.

The petition, which has been signed by hundreds of people, calls for Mitchell to resign because he attended an anti-abortion event on Sunday.

Viau shared the petition on Twitter and Facebook Monday morning, and soon after, she says she received an anonymous, threatening phone call.

"You get sick to your stomach with fear for your family and fear for your well-being," said Viau.

Family on edge

Viau says she has received several anonymous phone calls, with callers that sound different from one another. She says she's also had notes left on her car, both at her home and where she works.

I understand that I have a target on me, but it doesn't make it right. — Becka Viau

Several of the notes called Viau a "murderer," others said "watch your back," and some target her children.

Viau describes herself as a "public face" in the pro-choice movement on the Island.

"I understand that I have a target on me, but it doesn't make it right. And it doesn't make it easy," Viau said.

"And there's no reason why my four-year-old and my two-year-old have to be told that they can't play with chalk in the front driveway because we're on stranger danger alert."

As well as emails and phone calls, Becka Viau says several threatening notes have been left on her car. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Viau has shared photos of some of the threats on Facebook, and says the support she's received in response has been comforting. But she says she and her family are on edge.

She decided not to attend a rally on Tuesday, which called for Mitchell's resignation, because she didn't want to put herself or her family at risk.

Police investigating

Viau says she reported the threats to police Wednesday morning. With Viau's permission, Charlottetown police have confirmed that they are investigating the threats, and have increased police presence near Viau's home.

Police say they are taking the matter seriously, and ask anyone with information to contact them.

