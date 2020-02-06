Your photos of the gorgeous 'fire sky' over P.E.I.

In case you missed Thursday morning's glow, here it is in all its glory.

Islanders from tip to tip sent in photos of the beautiful violet and amber sunrise that lit up the province so well you could mistake the skyline for a painting.

One commenter called it simply: "fire sky."

Here's just a few of the shots people sent in.

Here's Collins Road in Cardigan. (Kandyce Wood)

Greenwich was beautiful. (Greg Perry)

If you were in Alma, this probably looks like a similar view. (Sarah Richard)

Here is the Montague waterfront looking like a gem. (Stephanie Munn)

'The sun on the clouds, Webster’s Corner P.E.I.,' says Amanda Marie Pineau. (Amanda Marie Pineau)

Earnscliffe earned this view. (Kirby McInnis)

Here is the view from Rollo Bay West. (Stacy M Chaisson)

Stratford skies. (Jane Farquharson)

It was a good morning to flood and skate. (Tipsy Farmers)

'Fire sky,' says David Bernard. (David Bernard)

The clouds look like they're all in a hurry. (Desi Macnevin)

