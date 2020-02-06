Your photos of the gorgeous 'fire sky' over P.E.I.
Islanders from tip to tip sent in photos of the beautiful sunrise that lit up the province so well you could mistake the skyline for a painting.
A view so nice it'd make you look twice
In case you missed Thursday morning's glow, here it is in all its glory.
Islanders from tip to tip sent in photos of the beautiful violet and amber sunrise that lit up the province so well you could mistake the skyline for a painting.
One commenter called it simply: "fire sky."
Here's just a few of the shots people sent in.
